Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $324.54, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $324.54, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $332.67 and a 44.21% increase over the 52 week low of $225.04.

LFUS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.7. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 97.97%, compared to an industry average of 24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lfus Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LFUS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LFUS as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEXL with an increase of 11.1% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of LFUS at 3.01%.

