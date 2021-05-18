Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LFUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $259.11, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $259.11, representing a -10.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $287.92 and a 75.07% increase over the 52 week low of $148.

LFUS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.12%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LFUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

