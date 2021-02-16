Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LFUS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $274.71, representing a -4.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $287.92 and a 165.09% increase over the 52 week low of $103.63.

LFUS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.27. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.78%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

