Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LFUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $188.7, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $188.7, representing a -3.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $196 and a 82.09% increase over the 52 week low of $103.63.

LFUS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.17%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

