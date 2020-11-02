Littelfuse, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 91%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Littelfuse delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$392m, some 11% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.25, an impressive 91% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Littelfuse after the latest results. NasdaqGS:LFUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Littelfuse from eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.56b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 79% to US$6.87. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.53 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$201, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Littelfuse at US$230 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$180. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Littelfuse's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Littelfuse'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.8% next year. So although Littelfuse is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Littelfuse following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Littelfuse going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Littelfuse that we have uncovered.

