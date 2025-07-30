Littelfuse Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $57.34 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $45.46 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Littelfuse Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $613.41 million from $558.48 million last year.

Littelfuse Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.34 Mln. vs. $45.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $613.41 Mln vs. $558.48 Mln last year.

