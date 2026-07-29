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Littelfuse Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

July 29, 2026 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $89.41 million, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $57.34 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Littelfuse Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $738.78 million from $613.41 million last year.

Littelfuse Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.41 Mln. vs. $57.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.49 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $738.78 Mln vs. $613.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.85 To $ 5.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 780 M To $ 800 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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