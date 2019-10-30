Littelfuse Guides Q4 Below View; Declares Qtly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), a manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, provided adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the fourth quarter, below analysts' estimates and declared quarterly cash dividend.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.06 to $1.20 and net sales in the range of $333 million to $345 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share on sales of $351.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, payable on December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as November 21, 2019.

