Littelfuse Guides Q1 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), a manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, provided adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter, above analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.76 to $1.92 and net sales in the range of $418 million to $432 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share on sales of $385.55 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

