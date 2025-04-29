LITTELFUSE Earnings Results: $LFUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LITTELFUSE ($LFUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.85 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $554,310,000, beating estimates of $550,944,840 by $3,365,160.

LITTELFUSE Insider Trading Activity

LITTELFUSE insiders have traded $LFUS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY GRILLO has made 4 purchases buying 17,500 shares for an estimated $4,094,574 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW COLE (SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $369,400 .

. JEFFREY G GORSKI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $174,314

LITTELFUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of LITTELFUSE stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTELFUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LFUS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

LITTELFUSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFUS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/21/2024

