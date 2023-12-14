Littelfuse Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LFUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $257.30, changing hands as high as $262.37 per share. Littelfuse Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $211.16 per share, with $309.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $263.16.

