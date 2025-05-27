Littelfuse Appoints Abhi Khandelwal To Succeed Meenal Sethna As CFO

(RTTNews) - Industrial technology manufacturing company Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) announced Tuesday that Abhi Khandelwal has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 18, 2025.

Khandelwal brings more than 20 years of financial and operational experience to Littelfuse, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at IDEX Corp. (IEX).

Prior to his current role at IDEX, Khandelwal served as Chief Financial Officer of Multi-Color Corp., a global packaging services and label solutions provider. He also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CIRCOR International (CIR), acquired by KKR. Current Chief Financial Officer Meenal Sethna will remain with the Company as a strategic advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.