Littelfuse About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LFUS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 6/4/20. As a percentage of LFUS's recent stock price of $148.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LFUS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $103.63 per share, with $196 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.00.

In Monday trading, Littelfuse Inc shares are currently up about 6.3% on the day.

