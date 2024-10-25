Litigation Capital Management Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

News & Insights

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited has repurchased 27,534 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. The shares were bought at a volume weighted average price of 110.77 pence per share, reducing the total share capital to 114,539,250. This move reinforces the company’s investment strategies in disputes financing solutions and asset management.

