Litigation Capital Management Announces Change in Major Holdings

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.
Litigation Capital Management Limited has reported a change in major holdings, with Boutique Capital Pty Ltd ATF Tectonic Opportunities Fund now holding 3.2% of voting rights. The notification follows a crossing of the threshold on December 6, 2024, indicating a strategic move by the Sydney-based fund.
