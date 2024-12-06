Litigation Capital Management Announces Change in Major Holdings

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited has reported a change in major holdings, with Boutique Capital Pty Ltd ATF Tectonic Opportunities Fund now holding 3.2% of voting rights. The notification follows a crossing of the threshold on December 6, 2024, indicating a strategic move by the Sydney-based fund.

