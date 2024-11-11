Litian Pictures Relocates Hong Kong Business Address

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited (HK:9958) has released an update.

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited is relocating its principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address at Level 27, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, effective November 11, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and strengthen its presence in the region.

For further insights into HK:9958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.