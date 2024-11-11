News & Insights

Litian Pictures Relocates Hong Kong Business Address

November 11, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited (HK:9958) has released an update.

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited is relocating its principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address at Level 27, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, effective November 11, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and strengthen its presence in the region.

