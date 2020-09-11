Lithuania's Ignitis group says intends IPO by October 2020

Lithuania's state energy company Ignitis Group said on Friday it intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Vilnius and London Stock Exchange by October 2020.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) would comprise all new shares, with a free float of 25-33%. The proceeds will be used to upgrade its distribution network, develop green generation and for general corporate purposes.

Sources told Reuters in August that the company was on track to launch an IPO, valuing the company at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.78 billion).

