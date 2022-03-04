US Markets

Lithuanian railways to halt shipments of iron ore from Russian miner

Andrius Sytas Reuters
VILNIUS, March 4 (Reuters) - Lithuania's state railway said on Friday the company will stop transporting cargoes of iron ore from top Russian producer Metalloinvest to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda for shipment to global markets.

The European Union and the United States this week imposed sanctions on Metalloinvest's founder, Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The sanctions were triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an action that Moscow calls a "special operation."

"We will not be transporting cargo of any companies which are sanctioned, or which have links with sanctioned persons," the Lithuanian railways said in a statement.

