Lithuania terminal won't take Russian LNG, energy minister says

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Lithuania will no longer accept deliveries of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Klaipeda terminal on the Baltic Sea coast, but continues to receive piped natural gas from Russia, the Baltic country's energy minister said.

"Any imports of Russian gas through the LNG terminal is stopped," Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys told a news conference.

In recent years, the Klaipeda terminal has been used to import LNG from Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM terminal in Vysotsk near St Petersburg.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

