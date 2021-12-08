Lithuania successfully tests power link to continental Europe, minister says

Contributor
Andrius Sytas Reuters
Lithuania last week successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system, Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday.

Lithuania plans to fully decouple from Russia's electricity grid by 2025, he added.

