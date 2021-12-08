Lithuania successfully tests power link to continental Europe, minister says

VILNIUS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Lithuania last week successfully tested a coupling of its power grid to the European continental system, Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday.

Lithuania plans to fully decouple from Russia's electricity grid by 2025, he added.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.