Lithuania signs contract with Nexter to buy 18 French Caesar artillery guns

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 29, 2022 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence ties between the two countries, Lecornu said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey)

