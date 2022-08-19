Lithuania postpones maintenance on power cable to Sweden due to tight market

Contributor
Andrius Sytas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Lithuania postponed maintenance on a power cable to Sweden due to the tight market situation, its energy ministry said on Friday.

VILNIUS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Lithuania postponed maintenance on a power cable to Sweden due to the tight market situation, its energy ministry said on Friday.

"The temporary disconnection would reduce import volumes and would have a negative impact on the already high market price," Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said in a statement.

The maintenance was initially scheduled for late August but had been moved to November 7-13, Lithuania's transmission system operator said in a note to the Nord Pool spot market.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((Andrius.Sytas@thomsonreuters.com; +370 682 74006;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More