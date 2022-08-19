Lithuania postpones maintenance on power cable to Sweden due to tight market

VILNIUS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Lithuania postponed maintenance on a power cable to Sweden due to the tight market situation, its energy ministry said on Friday.

"The temporary disconnection would reduce import volumes and would have a negative impact on the already high market price," Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said in a statement.

The maintenance was initially scheduled for late August but had been moved to November 7-13, Lithuania's transmission system operator said in a note to the Nord Pool spot market.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((Andrius.Sytas@thomsonreuters.com; +370 682 74006;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.