Lithuania, Poland to stop trading on LitPolLink power link from 2025

KLAIPEDA, Lithuania, May 13 (Reuters) - Lithuania and Poland will cease trading on the 500-megawatt (MW) power interconnector LitPolLink from 2025, when the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian grids are due to unplug from Russia.

The trade will move to the underwater 700-MW power cable called Harmony Link, Rokas Masiulis, head of Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid LTG1L.VL, said on Thursday.

"It was ultimately a technical decision that this is the safest way, the most stable way for Baltic states to synchronise their grids with continental Europe", he told Reuters during a visit to the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda.

"(LitPolLink) will not be used for trade, but for technical flows, for supporting the frequency and for other important things so we can work with Europe, not with Russia", Masiulis, who was Lithuania's energy minister from 2014-16, said. "We will have Harmony Link for trading."

The 330-km Harmony Link, due to come online in 2025 and financed by the European Union to the tune of 493 million euros ($595.84 million), is the largest project in the Baltic States to switch to the European continental grid.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - once ruled from Moscow but members of the European Union and NATO since 2004 - view being linked into Russia's power network as a threat to their national security.

The Russian and Continental European systems both operate at a frequency of 50 Hertz, but are not synchronized. The Russian system is run from Moscow, whereas the continental one is decentralized.

Lithuania imported 557 megawatt-hours (MWh) of power through LitPolLink in 2020, and exported 2335 MWh to Poland that year, Litgrid said on its website.

