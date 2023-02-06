Lithuania may tax windfall bank profits

Adds qutes, detail

VILNIUS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania could propose a windfall tax on banks if profits continue to soar this year, the country's central bank and finance minister said on Monday.

"This is a critical situation, we are in an environment of high rates, so unexpected profits are appearing," central bank Governor Gediminas Simkus told a news conference.

"If this continues in 2023, it is appropriate to look for a way to redistribute the unexpected profit through fiscal decisions," he said.

Two Swedish-owned groups hold over 50% of Lithuania's banking assets: Swedbank SWEDa.ST, whose 2022 profits increased by 64% to 148 million euros, and SEB SEBa.ST, whose profits were up 49% to 172 million euros.

British fintech firm Revolut owns the third-largest bank, with about one fifth of total assets, serving the European Union and European Economic Area, with Lithuanian residents accounting for less than 2% of the customer base.

