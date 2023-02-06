Lithuania may tax windfall bank profits

February 06, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Andrius Sytas for Reuters ->

Adds qutes, detail

VILNIUS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania could propose a windfall tax on banks if profits continue to soar this year, the country's central bank and finance minister said on Monday.

"This is a critical situation, we are in an environment of high rates, so unexpected profits are appearing," central bank Governor Gediminas Simkus told a news conference.

"If this continues in 2023, it is appropriate to look for a way to redistribute the unexpected profit through fiscal decisions," he said.

Two Swedish-owned groups hold over 50% of Lithuania's banking assets: Swedbank SWEDa.ST, whose 2022 profits increased by 64% to 148 million euros, and SEB SEBa.ST, whose profits were up 49% to 172 million euros.

British fintech firm Revolut owns the third-largest bank, with about one fifth of total assets, serving the European Union and European Economic Area, with Lithuanian residents accounting for less than 2% of the customer base.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.