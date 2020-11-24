Lithuania Makes Millions in First Sale of Seized Cryptocurrency

The tax department in Lithuania has sold off confiscated cryptocurrencies for the first time, bringing in €6.4 million, or $7.5 million.

As reported by local news source Delfi on Tuesday, the State Tax Inspectorate took a day to exchange quantities of bitcoin, ether and monero.

“The whole process for the tax administrator was new, starting with taking over the confiscated cryptocurrency and ending with its implementation,” said Irina Gavrilova, a representative of the tax department.

The Tax Inspectorate gained possession of the digital assets in February, according to the report.

No details were provided on why the cryptocurrencies were seized.

See also: US Seized More Than $1B in Silk Road–Linked Bitcoins, Seeks Forfeiture

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.