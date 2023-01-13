Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, operator says

Adds details

VILNIUS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.

The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said.

"We are investigating the cause of the explosion", the Amber Grid spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.