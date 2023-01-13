Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, operator says

January 13, 2023 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by Andrius Sytas for Reuters ->

VILNIUS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.

The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said.

"We are investigating the cause of the explosion", the Amber Grid spokesperson said.

