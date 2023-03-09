Lithuania aims to raise $539 mln from temporary windfall tax on banks

Adds details on proposed tax, background

VILNIUS, March 9 (Reuters) - Lithuania's finance minister proposed on Thursday a temporary windfall tax on bank profits, aiming to raise an estimated 510 million euros ($538.7 million) over a two-year period.

Banking profits in the Baltic nation have risen sharply on the back of higher interest rates to combat soaring inflation.

If approved by parliament, the proceeds from the extra taxes on 2023 and 2024 bank profits would be used for defence spending, Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste said at a news conference.

"In large part, the policy of banks has no influence on the profits, they are due to exceptional circumstances, and are probably surprising to banks themselves," Skaiste said.

The government and the central bank had previously said Lithuania was contemplating a windfall tax on the banking industry, but had not said how much this could raise.

The government's proposal would impose a two-year tax of 60% on the part of a bank's interest income that is more than 50% higher than a four-year average, Skaiste said.

Two Swedish-owned groups hold more than half of Lithuania's banking assets, Swedbank SWEDa.ST, whose 2022 profits increased by 64% to 148 million euros, and SEB SEBa.ST, whose profits were up 49% to 172 million euros.

Both SEB and Swedbank would be affected by the tax, Lithuanian central bank Governor Gediminas Simkus said.

Banks in Lithuania could earn a combined profit of 1 billion euros in both 2023 and 2024, more than three times the level of recent years, according to Skaiste.

($1 = 0.9467 euro)

