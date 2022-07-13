Lithuania aims to decouple Baltics from Russian power grid early 2024, Litgrid CEO says

Contributor
Andrius Sytas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JANIS LAIZANS

Lithuania is pushing to decouple the Baltic States from the Russian power grid already in early 2024 compared to a previous plan for end-2025, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid's CEO Rokas Masiulis said on Wednesday.

He said discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter had started, and that the European Commission was also involved.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

