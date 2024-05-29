News & Insights

LiTHOS Bolsters Leadership for Lithium Innovation

May 29, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Alchemist Mining (TSE:LITS) has released an update.

LiTHOS Group Ltd. has strategically expanded its executive team with the addition of key positions to enhance its growth in sustainable lithium production and to keep up with the increasing demand for eco-friendly energy solutions. The company has also successfully closed its latest financing round, securing $1,146,288.90 to further its innovative lithium extraction technology. These developments mark significant advancements for LiTHOS as it continues to innovate in the field of sustainable lithium extraction without the use of evaporation ponds.

