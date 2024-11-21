Lithium Universe Voting Power Shifts for Substantial Holder

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.
David Pevcic, a substantial holder in Lithium Universe Limited, has experienced a decrease in voting power due to share placements, with his voting power dropping from 22.61% to 20.72%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder influence within the company as new shares are issued and existing holdings get diluted.
