News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Universe Voting Power Shifts for Substantial Holder

November 21, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

David Pevcic, a substantial holder in Lithium Universe Limited, has experienced a decrease in voting power due to share placements, with his voting power dropping from 22.61% to 20.72%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder influence within the company as new shares are issued and existing holdings get diluted.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.