Lithium Universe Updates Timetable for Securities Offer

October 30, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has updated its timetable for a non-renounceable entitlement offer, as announced on October 31, 2024. This update may impact investors interested in the company’s proposed securities issuance, particularly those following ASX-listed opportunities. Investors should stay informed on such changes as they can influence market strategies and investment decisions.

