Lithium Universe Updates Security Issue Terms

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has updated its announcement regarding its proposed issue of securities, reflecting new terms for Tranche 2 placement. This update could attract attention from investors keen on developments in the lithium sector. The company’s stock, under the ASX code LU7, might see increased interest as a result of this announcement.

