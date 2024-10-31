News & Insights

Lithium Universe Updates Securities Issue Amid Market Changes

October 31, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has adjusted the number of securities it plans to issue due to a revised offer price in its Tranche 1 placement. This update reflects the company’s strategic response to market conditions, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance. The adjustments aim to align with ASX’s listing requirements, indicating a proactive approach to managing their financial offerings.

