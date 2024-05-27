Lithium Universe Streamlines Bécancour Project

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited is advancing its Bécancour Lithium Project in Québec by employing a ‘same equipment, same supplier’ procurement strategy that was successful in their Jiangsu project. By partnering with proven Chinese suppliers and utilizing established designs, the company aims to minimize costs and accelerate the Definitive Feasibility Study, ensuring faster and more cost-effective construction. This strategic approach also helps to mitigate potential scheduling disruptions within Canada’s burgeoning battery supply chain industry.

