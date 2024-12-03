Lithium Universe Raises $163K with Entitlement Offer

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lithium Universe Limited successfully concluded its non-renounceable entitlement offer, raising a total of $163,293, with $51,612 from the entitlement offer and an additional $111,681 from the shortfall offer. The company plans to issue the new shares on December 6, 2024, with trading commencing on December 9, 2024. This move reflects positive shareholder response and support for the company’s growth in the lithium sector.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.