Lithium Universe Poised for Growth with Carbonate Focus

In a recent interview, Lithium Universe Limited’s Chairman, Iggy Tan, highlighted the company’s strategic focus on lithium carbonate production to meet the rising demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. With competitive advantages such as low-cost hydro power and proximity to mines in Quebec, the company projects strong financial returns. This positions Lithium Universe as a vital player in diversifying lithium supply chains away from China.

