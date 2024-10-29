News & Insights

Lithium Universe Plans Major Securities Issue to Boost Capital

October 29, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced a proposed issue of 155,320,000 new securities, including listed options set to expire on January 12, 2026, and ordinary fully paid shares. The issuance aims to raise capital through a placement, enhancing the company’s financial positioning on the ASX. This strategic move is expected to attract investors interested in the dynamic lithium market.

