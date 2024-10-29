Lithium Universe Limited to Issue New Shares

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced plans to issue 16 million new ordinary shares and 16 million listed options, set to expire on January 12, 2026. This issuance is part of a broader strategy to raise capital through a placement, with the proposed issue date set for December 9, 2024. Investors may see this as a strategic move to bolster the company’s financial position.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.