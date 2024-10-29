News & Insights

Lithium Universe Limited to Issue New Shares

October 29, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced plans to issue 16 million new ordinary shares and 16 million listed options, set to expire on January 12, 2026. This issuance is part of a broader strategy to raise capital through a placement, with the proposed issue date set for December 9, 2024. Investors may see this as a strategic move to bolster the company’s financial position.

