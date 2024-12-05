Lithium Universe Limited Announces Quotation of Securities

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of over 4.3 million ordinary shares and options set to expire in January 2026 on the ASX. This move signifies an important step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially offering new opportunities for investors. As the market watches closely, this development highlights the ongoing dynamism within the lithium sector.

