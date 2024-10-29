Lithium Universe Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

News & Insights

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 81,891,356 listed options and ordinary fully paid securities as part of a non-renounceable pro rata offer. The offer, with a closing date of November 22, 2024, will see the securities issued on November 29, 2024, providing investors with new opportunities in the lithium market. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance the company’s position within the financial markets.

