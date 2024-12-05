News & Insights

Lithium Universe Limited Announces New ASX Quotation

December 05, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of over 9.3 million new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, with options set to expire in January 2026. This move is part of a previously announced transaction aimed at expanding the company’s market presence. Investors in the ASX should keep an eye on these developments as they could influence the trading dynamics of LU7 shares.

