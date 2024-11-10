Lithium Universe Limited Announces Entitlement Offer

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.
Lithium Universe Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to raise up to $982,696 by offering new shares at $0.012 each. The offer will remain open until November 22, 2024, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase additional shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to bolster its financial position and invest in future growth opportunities.
