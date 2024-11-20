Lithium Universe Extends Securities Offer Deadline

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.
Lithium Universe Limited has updated the timetable for its non-renounceable entitlement offer, extending the closing date for the proposed securities issue. This move aims to provide investors with additional time to partake in the offering, reflecting the company’s strategic adjustments. The updated schedule is crucial for shareholders and potential investors looking to capitalize on Lithium Universe’s market opportunities.
