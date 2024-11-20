News & Insights

Lithium Universe Extends Securities Offer Deadline

November 20, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has updated the timetable for its non-renounceable entitlement offer, extending the closing date for the proposed securities issue. This move aims to provide investors with additional time to partake in the offering, reflecting the company’s strategic adjustments. The updated schedule is crucial for shareholders and potential investors looking to capitalize on Lithium Universe’s market opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

