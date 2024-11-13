Lithium Universe Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LU7. This move comes as part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially signaling a strategic expansion or capital raising effort that could influence investor interest in the company.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.