News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Universe Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

November 13, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LU7. This move comes as part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially signaling a strategic expansion or capital raising effort that could influence investor interest in the company.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.