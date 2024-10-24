Lithium Universe Awaits Capital Raising Results

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding the results of a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the company releases the announcement or until trading resumes on October 29, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the update which could impact the company’s stock performance.

