Lithium Universe Advances Lithium Exploration

May 23, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited, an emerging leader in lithium project development, has confirmed its financial activities are consistent with its business goals, including the accelerated development of lithium projects in Canada and Australia. The company’s investments in Canadian exploration have exceeded forecasts, aligning with its strategy to establish a spodumene-producing mine in Québec and tap into significant lithium opportunities in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Highlighting its expansive portfolio, Lithium Universe boasts key projects like Apollo, Adina South & West, Margot Lake, Lefroy, and the Voyager Rare Earth Project.

