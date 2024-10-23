Lithium Universe Advances Bécancour Refinery Project

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited is making significant progress on its Bécancour Lithium Refinery project, with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on track for release next quarter. The company has completed 80% of its supplier pricing program and is finalizing procurement strategies and engineering designs tailored to the site conditions. Led by industry veterans, the project is set to refine capital cost estimates and advance toward detailed engineering phases.

