News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Universe Advances Bécancour Refinery Project

October 23, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited is making significant progress on its Bécancour Lithium Refinery project, with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on track for release next quarter. The company has completed 80% of its supplier pricing program and is finalizing procurement strategies and engineering designs tailored to the site conditions. Led by industry veterans, the project is set to refine capital cost estimates and advance toward detailed engineering phases.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.