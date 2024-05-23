Lithium South Funds Future with Private Placement

Lithium South Development (TSE:LIS) has released an update.

Lithium South Development Corporation announces a CDN$ 3 million private placement to fund their HMN Lithium Project in Argentina and general capital needs. The offering includes 10 million units at CDN$ 0.30 each, with additional purchase options via warrants. The investment supports ongoing development in a region with a significant history of lithium production.

