Lithium Royalty (TSE:LIRC) Price Target Decreased by 7.84% to 19.71

The average one-year price target for Lithium Royalty (TSE:LIRC) has been revised to 19.71 / share. This is an decrease of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 21.38 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.65% from the latest reported closing price of 10.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Royalty. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIRC is 0.36%, a decrease of 28.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.77% to 296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIRC by 9.13% over the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 150.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIRC by 61.28% over the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares.

