Lithium producer Livent reports fire in North Carolina plant

June 26 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N said on Monday that a fire broke out at its largest manufacturing plant in Bessemer City, North Carolina.

The company said the fire was currently restricted to one building, where solid lithium metal ingots are produced, and that there were no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.

Livent also said there have been no injuries and all onsite personnel were safe and had been evacuated.

The portion of Highway 161, which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed, it said in a statement.

