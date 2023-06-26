News & Insights

US Markets
LTHM

Lithium producer Livent reports fire in North Carolina plant

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

June 26, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on fire in paragraphs 2 to 4

June 26 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N said on Monday that a fire broke out at its largest manufacturing plant in Bessemer City, North Carolina.

The company said the fire was currently restricted to one building, where solid lithium metal ingots are produced, and that there were no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.

Livent also said there have been no injuries and all onsite personnel were safe and had been evacuated.

The portion of Highway 161, which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTHM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.